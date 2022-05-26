A Bowling Green man charged in the death of his girlfriend pleaded guilty to multiple offenses.
Keith Welden Bradley, 56, entered an Alford plea Monday in Warren Circuit Court to charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree wanton endangerment. The charges stemmed from the death of Tessa Kay Reece, 39, whose body was found Feb. 28, 2018, in an apartment at Bowling Green Towers on College Street.
Bradley also pleaded guilty in an unrelated case to charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
In an Alford plea, a defendant does not accept criminal responsibility but does acknowledge that enough evidence exists for a jury to return a guilty verdict.
Bradley was sentenced Monday to 18 years in prison.
Reece's death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to court records, police were called to the apartment on an apparent overdose.
Prior to police being notified, a neighbor reportedly received a call from Bradley, who told her to hurry upstairs to the apartment, where Reece was unresponsive in a bedroom.
“Officers observed (Reece) in the floor beside the bed and observed multiple bruises on various parts of her body in varying states of healing,” BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins said in an affidavit supporting a search warrant. “The deceased also had what appeared to be vomit coming from her nostrils.”
City police made contact with the apartment manager, who said she had received multiple complaints of drug activity from the apartment where Reece’s body was found.
During a police interview, Bradley said there was methamphetamine in his truck and that he and Reece both used meth, according to an arrest citation.
A grand jury later indicted Bradley on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender.
The paraphernalia count was dismissed last year, and the manslaughter charge was reduced to first-degree wanton endangerment as part of the plea agreement reached Monday.
The drug possession and DUI charges stem from a 2017 arrest following a traffic stop on Ky. 185, court records show.
