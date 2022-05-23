A Bowling Green man accused of sexually assaulting his intellectually-disabled partner was arraigned Monday.
Mauricio Pascual-Mateo, 20, was arraigned in Warren Circuit Court on a count of first-degree rape.
A grand jury indicted Pascual-Mateo last week, alleging that the assault occurred between Feb. 23 and March 23 and that the alleged victim was physically helpless and incapable of giving consent.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson appointed a public defender to represent Pascual-Mateo and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Pascual-Mateo, who was arrested March 23 by the Bowling Green Police Department, is currently being held in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.
According to an arrest citation, the person identified as the victim in the case reportedly told several people she was tired of being assaulted in her sleep.
Police made contact with Pascual-Mateo, and he reportedly told officers the alleged conduct happened on “several occasions.”
“He made some interesting statements to police,” Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Bumgarner said. “He made a statement to the effect of, ‘I’ll stop doing things to her when she’s asleep.’ ”
Court records said Pascual-Mateo told an Adult Protective Services worker that “his girlfriend could be easily manipulated due to her intellectual disability and he pesters her for sex after she initially says no.”
“Mauricio said he thought it was OK to have sexual intercourse with her even if she is unable to consent because she is his girlfriend,” BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon wrote in the arrest citation.
Bumgarner said social services had set up Pascual-Mateo with a guardian once he turned 18, but it was not clear whether he had a guardian.
Pascual-Mateo’s sister and another person are also under indictment based on allegations that they tried to get the alleged victim to recant.
Florecita Pascual-Mateo, 19, and Ivan Allen-Perdomo, 18, both of Bowling Green, are charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Arrest citations accuse the two of going to the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office with the alleged victim hours after Mauricio Pascual-Mateo’s arrest.
City police were contacted by the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, which reported that the alleged victim was with Florecita Pascual-Mateo and Allen-Perdomo and was hoping to drop the criminal charges, according to court records.
Police contacted the alleged victim’s legal guardian, an employee at the Warren County Justice Center.
During the phone call, the guardian observed the alleged victim walk out of the justice center with Florecita Pascual-Mateo and Allen-Perdomo.
“I could hear Florecita yelling and screaming at (the alleged victim) and telling her that her brother didn’t rape anyone,” Dillon wrote in an arrest citation. “Florecita was actively trying to influence (the alleged victim’s) testimony and opinion regarding this investigation.”
They are due July 5 in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment.
