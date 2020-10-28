A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday after a drug trafficking investigation.
Kendall Paul Scott, 26, was arrested on three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) at Interstate 165 and Russellville Road.
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force said agents received information that Scott was selling heroin and fentanyl in the area, leading to an investigation that involved three covert drug purchases and surveillance.
Scott was stopped at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday by the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team and arrested without incident.
