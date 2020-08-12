A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of identity theft after a caller in Florida reported that someone had been using his personal information.
Roberto Duenez-Maitinez, 41, was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on a count of theft of identity and two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, detectives received a complaint from a person in Florida named Billy Cantu, who reported that someone was using his name and personal information and paying into a 401(k) account through a Bowling Green company.
Detectives confirmed that Duenez-Maitinez was hired by the company a couple weeks ago and had obtained a Kentucky Real ID card using the false information, had been going by Billy Cantu and provided the ID to the company during the hiring process, according to an arrest citation.
Duenez-Maitinez was contacted at a job site in Simpson County and brought by deputies there to Warren County, where he confessed his real name and birthday.
According to the sheriff's office, Duenez-Maitinez had been going by the name of Billy Cantu for more than 20 years.
"I have learned this name and (Social Security card) has been issued 15 times," WCSO Detective Robert Smith said in an arrest citation. "Above has been arrested twice in Warren County under his aliases."
The investigation is ongoing.
Duenez-Maitinez remains jailed under a $2,500 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.