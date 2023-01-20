Mirsad Ramic

Federal prosecutors say this photo depicts Mirsad Ramic standing in front of a truck outfitted with an anti-aircraft gun and an ISIS flag.

A Bowling Green man accused of traveling to Syria to join the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham has requested he be freed on bond while his federal criminal case is pending.

