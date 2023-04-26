A Bowling Green man who was charged with federal crimes after about 14 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and two firearms were seized from his home was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.
Leon Allen, 34, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, where he had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Allen was the last of three co-defendants to be sentenced in the case, which began when a Kentucky State Police trooper made a traffic stop on Nov. 23, 2021, that led to the seizure of two pounds of suspected crystal meth from the vehicle.
Further investigation resulted in members of KSP, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force executing a search warrant at Allen's home on Northridge Drive the following day, seizing another 14 pounds of meth and the weapons.
Appearing before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers on Tuesday, Allen acknowledged wrongdoing and then appeared to be overcome with emotion, sitting down without addressing the court further.
"Leon knows that he's disappointed everybody, his family and his children and he's asking for leniency," said Allen's attorney, Alan Simpson. "He's been forthright since the day he got caught."
Allen's sister and the mother of his children also gave brief statements testifying to his capabilities as a father.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin asked that Allen serve a 14-year sentence, saying that Allen's primary drive to get into the business was to make money and that the quantity of drugs seized and the firearms associated with the drugs made such a sentence important to deter others.
Yurchisin provided pictures from Allen's home that showed a box containing the drugs in a closet with an AR-15 in a case leaning against it.
Stivers sentenced Allen to a mandatory minimum 10-year prison term, saying that while the nature of his crime was "awful", Allen's lack of prior criminal history was an important factor in devising a punishment.
"I would have been inclined to go down significantly (from 10 years), but for the fact that there was a gun possessed with all these drugs," Stivers said. "That affects how lenient the court can be."
Allen was one of three men charged in the conspiracy.
Antonio Billups, 34, of Palmetto, Ga., was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to the same counts as Allen, while Timothy Barnett, 45, of Bowling Green, received a 10-year sentence after pleading to a conspiracy count and a possession count.
