A Bowling Green man who was recently sentenced for his role in a drug-related death in Simpson County was given a 12-year prison sentence for a second overdose death in Warren County.
Jeremy Joseph Davenport, 37, was sentenced Tuesday by Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson to 12 years in prison, following the terms of a plea agreement in which Davenport pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Davenport was indicted on the manslaughter count earlier this year by a grand jury in Warren County, with prosecutors linking him to the Nov. 11, 2021, death of Lisa Belcher.
Davenport pleaded guilty to the charges in August, acknowledging that he provided fentanyl to Belcher that contributed to her death.
Tuesday’s sentencing resolved the manslaughter case along with two unrelated cases, one of which involved a 2020 traffic stop in which heroin and methamphetamine were found in Davenport’s possession, resulting in drug trafficking charges.
The other involved a 2021 traffic stop in which police attempting to serve a warrant on Davenport found a handgun in his possession, leading to him being charged with possessing a handgun while being a convicted felon.
Prior to being sentenced this week, Davenport had been found criminally responsible for a 2021 drug-related fatality in Simpson County, pleading guilty in Simpson Circuit Court in October to charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Online court records show that Davenport was given a 14-year sentence in that case, which will be served concurrently to an unrelated case in Simpson County but consecutively to any other felony sentences.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.