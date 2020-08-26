A Bowling Green man who went on trial last week on two counts of attempted murder intends to plead guilty, his attorney said.
Edward Bowden, 53, has signed paperwork indicating he will plead guilty to a lesser count of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to Bowden’s attorney, Dennie Hardin.
One attempted murder charge will be dismissed and a three-year prison sentence will be recommended, Hardin said.
Bowden was charged in a Dec. 12, 2016, incident at his Plano Richpond Road home in which he and his son, Keith Williams, got into an argument that eventually became physical.
In trial testimony in Warren Circuit Court, Williams said he punched his father multiple times, and he struggled with Bowden over control of a handgun.
The firearm discharged once inside the house, striking nobody, and Williams said he took the gun outside, threw it down and got into his truck.
While exiting the driveway, Bowden fired a shot from a rifle toward the truck, hitting the truck bed, according to prior testimony.
A jury was selected Aug. 18 and began hearing evidence the next day, but the trial was cut short Thursday afternoon after Bowden indicated he felt ill.
Criminal jury trials were allowed to resume in the state court system this month after an extended hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Supreme Court, in an order issued last month allowing for trials to be conducted, mandated that jurors observe social distancing guidelines while serving on the jury.
Jurors, attorneys, courtroom staff and other parties were also required to wear masks, while witnesses were allowed to remove their masks while giving testimony.
Hardin said Bowden, who has been in Warren County Regional Jail while the case is pending, tested negative for COVID-19 after complaining of a sore throat and chills, and apparently suffered from a sinus infection.
No date has been scheduled for Bowden to change his plea.
Bowden is a defendant in an unrelated case in which he is accused of shooting a neighbor, Marvin Russell, during an argument near his home Feb. 11 and firing at a car carrying Russell and his girlfriend as it left the area where the argument took place.
Bowden is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in that case.
