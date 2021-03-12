A Bowling Green man was injured by multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department report, police were called about 10:15 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Torridge and Audley avenues.
While police traveled to the area, they learned from dispatch that a man was at The Medical Center emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man, later identified as Brennen Roddy, 21, of Bowling Green, told police he was in the area of Torridge walking toward a woman he had seen in the area when he heard an argument and then multiple gunshots, the report said.
Roddy said he ran when heard the shots before feeling a sharp pain in his left leg. When Roddy looked down, he said he saw his leg bleeding, the report said.
Roddy then ran to a friend's house, and he was taken from there to the hospital.
Roddy told police he was not sure what happened Thursday night that led to him getting shot. He said he did not know who was shooting the firearm and had not been to the area much, so he was unsure why the incident happened, the report said.
