A Bowling Green man received multiple wounds during a shooting Sunday afternoon on Beauty Avenue.
City police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Beauty Avenue around 3:41 p.m. Sunday regarding the incident after a caller reported a man had been shot multiple times.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department incident report, officers encountered Benjamin Blevins, 26, of Bowling Green with wounds on his stomach and legs.
A witness, Hannah Johnson, reported that she had been involved in a physical altercation in Franklin and that she was brought to Bowling Green, where she continued arguing with the person about her belongings.
Johnson told police the man, whose name was redacted in the report, was going back to Franklin to bring back more of her belongings.
Later in the day, an unknown person began shooting at Johnson and Blevins on Beauty Avenue.
Johnson told police she was unsure who fired the shots, and that she and Blevins were in the same vicinity when the shots were fired, but she was not struck by any rounds, the report said.
Blevins was taken to The Medical Center.
According to the report, Blevins told police that Johnson had arrived at his residence and was upset, reporting that Johnson had been assaulted.
Blevins reported that as some of Johnson's belongings were dropped off he got into a verbal argument with someone who threatened to "shoot the entire place up," the report said.
Blevins told police he felt he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and did not know any of the men believed to be involved, the report said.
