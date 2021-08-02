A man who had been scheduled to stand trial next month on murder and other charges had his trial date postponed as he prepares to testify later this month against his co-defendant.
Jeffery Lee Smith, 48, of Bowling Green, is accused of causing the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green, whose badly burned body was found Feb. 9, 2019, in a building on Porter Pike.
Smith is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm) in that case. He is under indictment on several unrelated matters as well.
Smith’s murder trial had been set for Sept. 14, but the trial was removed from the docket during a status conference in his case Monday in Warren Circuit Court.
Warren County Common-wealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron has given notice that Smith will testify at the trial of Antonio Wilson, who is charged with complicity to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in Miropija’s death.
Wilson’s case is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 17.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set a pretrial conference for Smith on Oct. 18 at Cohron’s request.
“At that point in time, after Mr. Wilson’s trial concludes, we will know if Mr. Smith is going to trial or not,” Cohron said.
Smith is accused of strangling Miropija at the request of Wilson, who had dated Miropija’s daughter and had been involved in an altercation with Miropija shortly before his death, according to court records.
Kentucky State Police arrested Smith on Feb. 26, 2019, after a stop at a traffic checkpoint, resulting in criminal charges unrelated to the homicide.
Smith gave brief testimony at a hearing in Wilson’s case Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court.
Questioned by Cohron, Smith testified that there was no deal for leniency in place between him and Cohron’s office in exchange for testifying against Wilson.
“I’ve been assured I wasn’t going to know anything until after I’ve testified,” Smith said about whether Cohron’s office has made any promises regarding the resolution of his criminal case.
Wilson’s attorney, Rob Eggert, questioned Smith about what he hoped to get in exchange for his testimony.
“I’m doing this hoping I get a lesser sentence than what I’m charged with,” Smith said in video footage from last week’s hearing, answering Eggert’s question about whether he was acting out of the goodness of his heart. “I’m hoping (for) the least time possible, but I don’t know what that would be.”
Further questioned by Eggert, Smith said he didn’t kill Miropija or burn his body but was involved in a fight with Miropija in which he said he struck Miropija with a billy club.
