A Bowling Green massage therapist was arrested Wednesday after a client reported that the therapist raped her.
Christopher Allan Lindsey, 32, of Bowling Green, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
According to an arrest citation, police were notified of the incident Tuesday by the alleged victim, who said it occurred Feb. 20 at 1044 Chestnut St., the location of Sun Suites Salon and Spa.
The woman reported that she had received paid massages from Lindsey on several previous occasions, but during a massage on Feb. 20, Lindsey massaged her inner thigh and then penetrated her, the citation said.
"The victim stated she was traumatized and started crying," BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon said in the citation. "The victim said Lindsey stopped and stepped outside the room. As the victim was leaving, she said she looked at Lindsey and said 'this should have never happened.'"
The woman told police Lindsey apologized and did not charge her for the massage, according to BGPD records.
Dillon and BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow made contact with Lindsey on Wednesday at the salon and Lindsey initially denied any sexual contact.
"Lindsey then asked what would happen to him if he made a mistake," Dillon said in the citation. "Lindsey finally confessed to removing his penus form his medical scrubs and inserting it in the victim's vagina. Lindsey said the victim never said no but she did not verbally consent to sex."
Lindsey also confessed to digitally penetrating the woman, his citation said.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail, where no bond had been set Wednesday afternoon.
