A Bowling Green man arrested on suspicion of raping a client who met with him for a massage therapy session pleaded guilty to multiple offenses.
Christopher Allan Lindsey, 33, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Warren Circuit Court to charges of second-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and bribing a witness.
During the change-of-plea hearing, Lindsey's attorney, Matt Baker, acknowledged that Lindsey had a non-consensual sexual relationship with the client and afterward discussed paying her not to pursue criminal charges.
Lindsey was arrested March 3 by the Bowling Green Police Department, and a grand jury later indicted him on two counts of first-degree rape and bribing a witness.
A plea agreement reduced the first-degree rape counts to second-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
The plea agreement calls for Lindsey to serve a nine-year prison sentence, register as a sex offender for 20 years and be placed on supervised release for a five-year term following his release from prison.
The investigation began when the woman identified in court records as the victim reported the incident to the BGPD on March 2.
The woman told police she had participated in previous massage therapy sessions with Lindsey, but a session with him Feb. 20 at Sun Suites Salon and Spa, where Lindsey rented a booth, became uncomfortable for her.
According to prior court testimony, the woman reported that Lindsey began rubbing her inner thigh near her genitalia, then had penetrative intercourse and digitally penetrated her during the session.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified last year at a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that the woman was "frozen in fear," and that Lindsey stepped outside the room when the woman started crying.
According to an arrest citation, police made contact with Lindsey at the salon the day after the woman reported the incident, and after denying any sexual contact at first, Lindsey asked what would happen to him "if he made a mistake."
Lindsey then confessed to the sexual contact, telling police that the woman "never said no, but she did not verbally consent to sex," his arrest citation said.
Two days after Lindsey's arrest, BGPD were contacted by the owner of Sun Suites, who reported receiving a phone call from a woman who claimed to be calling on behalf of Lindsey and asked for the victim's phone number.
Dillon testified at the preliminary hearing last year that he followed up that report by examining recorded phone calls from the Warren County Regional Jail between Lindsey and his girlfriend, Bethanie Buchan.
In one phone call, Lindsey was heard encouraging Buchan to get in contact with the victim and offer her $20,000 to drop the charges, Dillon testified.
"He says that if $20,000 isn't enough, then we can refinance the house or sell the house and get her a little more," Dillon testified at the 2021 preliminary hearing.
Buchan was later indicted by a grand jury on a count of bribing a witness, to which she has pleaded not guilty.
Lindsey is set to be sentenced on April 11.