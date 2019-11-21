Two Bowling Green men wanted on federal drug charges received a new drug case in federal court Wednesday.
Carl Gene Jones Jr., 37, and Jacob Ryan Denson, 19, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of aiding and abetting in the possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, aiding and abetting in the possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and aiding and abetting in carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
A third person, Sarah Elizabeth Miller, 19, is charged in the indictment with the same counts.
The charges stem from a Sept. 10 incident on Interstate 65 in which a Kentucky State Police trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for having what appeared to be a fake registration.
According to a federal criminal complaint sworn by Special Agent David Hayes of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the vehicle, driven by Miller, fled from police during a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
The vehicle left I-65 at the 36-mile marker and the pursuit ended on Louisville Road.
Jones and Denson were passengers in the vehicle and were under federal indictment in a separate case on charges of conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
KSP deployed a police dog that sniffed around the vehicle before alerting on the presence of suspected marijuana.
In addition to about 14 grams of suspected marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia, police found two handguns, one of which was loaded with a round in the chamber, according to court records.
Shortly after the pursuit, KSP received a phone call from a witness living on Glasgow Road.
"The witness stated he observed an item being thrown out of the vehicle the troopers were pursuing," Hayes said in the criminal complaint.
A KSP trooper met with the witness and recovered a bag containing 140 grams of suspected meth and a set of digital scales, court records show.
Jones and Denson are set to appear Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
The other federal indictment against Jones and Denson was returned in May and included two other co-defendants.
In that case, authorities accuse Jones and Denson of meth trafficking.
Investigators in that case obtained search warrants last year for two Johnson Drive addresses and seized about eight ounces of crystal meth, two pounds of marijuana, 31 THC vape cartridges and more than $9,000 in cash.
