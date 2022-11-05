A grand jury will hear the case of a Bowling Green man arrested last month in connection with a deadly shooting.
Torian Jackson, 36, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green, who was found shot Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Butler Way.
Jackson was arrested Oct. 28 by the Bowling Green Police Department.
At a preliminary hearing Friday in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Jess Parry testified that police were called around 12:11 a.m. Oct. 24 on a report of shots fired and found McCathren, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Parry said that police used video surveillance footage from nearby homes in an effort to piece together what happened, testifying that footage showed McCathren walking along Butler Way when he was shot by someone in a black Nissan SUV approaching from the opposite direction.
Parry said video showed three shots fired from the driver's side of the vehicle, with one striking McCathren.
Footage also showed that a brake light was out on the SUV involved in the shooting.
Over the course of the week following the shooting, police received tips, including one through South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers that named Jackson as the shooter, Parry said.
City police also heard from Jackson's girlfriend, who Parry said reported having knowledge of the shooting.
"(Jackson's girlfriend) advised detectives that (Jackson) told her what happened," Parry said in court, describing how Jackson's girlfriend recalled spending time with Jackson the day after the shooting. "She said she could tell something was wrong and ... (Jackson) ultimately told her he killed Marcus."
BGPD located Jackson at a Cathy Way address on Oct. 28 and arrested him.
Parry said that Jackson denied involvement in the shooting when he spoke with detectives, describing for police what he did and his whereabouts on the day of the shooting.
Police were unable to recover a handgun in the investigation, but found an unspent round in a bag in Jackson's possession matching what police found at the crime scene, Parry said.
Jackson's attorney, Eric Clark of the Department of Public Advocacy, asked Parry whether there had been a prior dispute between Jackson and McCathren.
"(Jackson's girlfriend) advised detectives that she knew Jackson had been mad at Marcus McCathren because several years ago Marcus assaulted him and broke his jaw," Parry said.
Police anticipate receiving additional surveillance video footage from the neighborhood as the investigation continues, Parry said.
Jackson remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.