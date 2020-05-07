Desmon Cunningham was shot to death outside his home by his mother's boyfriend after the two had fought one another multiple times the night of the incident, according to a detective's testimony.
Harold Bell, 52, of Bowling Green, is charged with murder in the death of Cunningham, 32, who police said was shot once in the chest late April 24 or early April 25 on Woodford Street.
Bell appeared in Warren District Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in his case, and Warren District Judge Brent Potter sent the case to a grand jury.
Detective Sean Johnson of the Bowling Green Police Department testified about responding to the scene at Woodford Street on the morning of April 25 and learning from Rachel Cunningham, Desmon Cunningham's mother, that there had been a gathering of a few people at the home the previous night.
"There had been an altercation inside the house where it had gotten physical between Harold Bell and Desmon Cunningham," Johnson said in video footage from Wednesday's hearing. "Rachel Cunningham had witnessed Harold strike Desmon so she asked him to leave and started packing some of his stuff."
Minutes later, tensions between Bell and Desmon Cunningham flared up again in the backyard, leading to another physical altercation in which Bell pulled out a handgun and swung at Cunningham with it, missing and falling to the ground, Johnson said.
Travious Russell intervened, getting in between the two in an effort to prevent further fighting, Johnson said.
With Bell on the ground and Russell between him and Cunningham, Johnson said Bell fired a shot that went through Russell's forearm and struck Cunningham in the chest.
At the time the shot was fired, Cunningham was believed to be at Bell's feet and Russell was between the two, the detective said.
"Everyone scattered and started running," Johnson said. "No one knew the full effects of what happened until the next morning."
Russell returned to the house that morning and saw Cunningham's body, and police identified Bell as a suspect through interviews with witnesses.
Bell was located April 25 in Jefferson County, Ill., by Illinois State Police and was arrested.
Johnson said law enforcement believed Bell was traveling to St. Louis, where he has relatives.
Johnson and BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow interviewed Bell in jail in Illinois. Bell gave conflicting responses about whether he wished to talk to police before agreeing to speak with the detectives, Johnson said.
During the interview, Bell admitted to taking out the gun and swinging it at Cunningham before he fell to the ground, according to the detective.
"(Bell) made several statements about why he fired the shot," Johnson said. "One was that he was in fear of his life, one was that he was trying to shoot in the air and another statement he made was that he was trying to scare Desmon a little bit."
Bell referred to the shooting as an accident and told police he panicked in the aftermath, which led him to attempt to drive to St. Louis, Johnson said.
Police have not recovered a firearm in the investigation.
Bell is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.