City police attempting to solve a homicide received a break when the suspect’s ex-wife claimed he admitted his part in the shooting, a detective testified.
The case against Eder Martinez Pineda, 30, of Bowling Green, was forwarded to a grand jury Wednesday after a preliminary hearing.
Pineda is charged with murder in the death of Gregorio Alberto Jimenez, 27, of Bowling Green, who was found shot to death June 3 in a yard in the 700 block of Glen Lily Road.
Detective David Grimsley of the Bowling Green Police Department testified two people walking along the street reported seeing Jimenez’s body about 10 p.m. that night and notified someone living in the neighborhood to call police.
Officers handling what was classified as a check welfare call found Jimenez, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
While canvassing the neighborhood, police talked to the man who lived on the property where Jimenez’s body was found.
The man told police he heard gunshots between 8 and 8:30 p.m. June 3, looked out a window and saw a black SUV speed away.
A neighbor in the 800 block of Glen Lily Road recalled seeing a black Chevrolet Suburban drive past his house before turning around abruptly in the Family Dollar parking lot.
Within 30 to 45 seconds, that neighbor then heard several gunshots, Grimsley said.
On June 4, BGPD Officer Susana Aguilar was shown a picture of Jimenez and recognized him from responding to a call the previous day at a Collegeview Drive address.
“Jimenez had been there to try and fight a subject who lived at that house,” Grimsley said Wednesday.
Police went to the home at Collegeview Drive and found a black 2015 Chevrolet Suburban parked in the driveway, learning that it was registered to Jayro Pineda, the brother of Eder Pineda.
Jayro Pineda arrived at the home with his girlfriend and son minutes after police arrived.
Police asked Jayro Pineda where he had been the previous evening, and he said he had been at a restaurant with his family.
“Asked about the possibility of his (Suburban) being involved (in the shooting), Pineda declined to speak further,” Grimsley said.
Late June 4, the BGPD received a call from Eder Pineda’s ex-wife, who reported that Eder Pineda had called her and confessed to having shot Jimenez, the detective testified.
On June 6, Eder Pineda’s ex-wife came to BGPD headquarters and agreed to make a recorded phone call with Eder Pineda. During the call, Eder Pineda said he could not speak at that time, but his ex-wife asked about the gun that was used, and Eder Pineda said he gave it to his brother, Grimsley said.
On June 7, Eder Pineda called his ex-wife and confessed in detail to killing Jimenez, describing how he was driving with his girlfriend and father when his girlfriend, Brittany Miller, pointed out Jimenez on Glen Lily Road and turned around to confront him, according to the detective.
“(Eder Pineda) approached the victim, who had challenged him to a fight and during the altercation shot (Jimenez) multiple times,” Grimsley said.
Eder Pineda was arrested June 8 in Tompkinsville. Jayro Pineda was arrested June 7 on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, and Miller was arrested the same day on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
