The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his stepfather will remain on schedule to begin next month after a judge allowed a witness to be deposed.
Tanner Perruquet, 20, of Zeigler, Ill., appeared Monday for a pretrial conference in his case.
Perruquet is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Homer Boling, 36, who was shot May 5, 2018, at the Brandywood Court home where Perruquet lived at the time with his mother.
Ahead of Monday’s hearing, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron filed a motion to have the testimony of Bowling Green Police Department Officer Colton Billhartz be given through a deposition ahead of the scheduled July 13 trial date, when the officer wouldn’t be available to appear in court.
If the motion were not granted, Cohron would have sought a continuance of the trial until Billhartz would be available to testify in front of a jury.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson granted the motion to have Billhartz deposed.
Perruquet was 17 at the time of Boling’s death and is being prosecuted as an adult.
Perruquet and his attorney, Alan Simpson, have maintained he shot Boling while acting in self-defense.
Perruquet learned shortly before the shooting that his mother had been assaulted by Boling and had also received threatening text messages from him, court records said.
After leaving work, Perruquet reportedly obtained a gun from a friend, and the two went to Perruquet’s home. At the house, Perruquet confronted Boling, later claiming that Boling advanced toward him aggressively after he brandished the gun during the confrontation.
Evidence indicates three shots were fired, court records show.
Perruquet told police that after the shooting he tossed the gun out the window of his vehicle near Nashville Road and Memphis Junction Road, his arrest citation said.
He has been housed in the Warren County Regional Jail since March 5, when he was arrested for a bond violation.
