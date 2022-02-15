The case against a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend's son is expected to advance to trial as scheduled, attorneys said Tuesday.
Harold Bell, 54, of Bowling Green, appeared in Warren Circuit Court for a status conference in his criminal case, in which he is charged with murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Bell is accused of killing Desmon Cunningham, 32, of Bowling Green, late April 24 or early April 25, 2020, outside the Woodford Street home of Cunningham's mother.
During Tuesday's court appearance, Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron and Bell's attorney, Ken Garrett, said both sides are prepared to try the case before a jury beginning May 17.
"Unless an issue comes up, I don't believe there will be any other pretrial conferences," Cohron said.
Bell is being held in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated Cunningham's death.
Witnesses reported to police that a get-together at the home of Cunningham's mother became the scene of a physical altercation between Bell and Cunningham.
According to testimony from BGPD Detective Sean Johnson at a 2020 preliminary hearing in Warren District Court, Bell pulled out a handgun and attempted to strike Cunningham with it during the altercation, and later fired a shot while on the ground that struck Cunningham in the chest.
The bullet also struck Travious Russell, a witness who reportedly attempted to intervene and is named as the victim in the first-degree assault charge against Bell.
Witnesses fled the scene in the aftermath of the shooting, and city police were contacted the morning after the incident by Russell when he returned and found Cunningham's body, Johnson said at the preliminary hearing.
Bell was located April 25, 2020, in Illinois by police there.
Johnson testified at the preliminary hearing that police believed Bell was traveling to St. Louis, where he has relatives.
“(Bell) made several statements about why he fired the shot,” Johnson said during the 2020 preliminary hearing. “One was that he was in fear of his life, one was that he was trying to shoot in the air and another statement he made was that he was trying to scare Desmon a little bit.”
Bell referred to the shooting as an accident and told police he panicked in the aftermath, which led him to attempt to drive to St. Louis, Johnson said.
