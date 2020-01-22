Less than a month before the scheduled start of his trial, a man charged in the death of his housemate will receive a new trial date after his attorney asked for a continuance.
Justin Denihan, 25, of Bowling Green, appeared Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court for his criminal case, in which he is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Denihan is accused of killing Kelly Hackett, 48, whose body was found Aug. 19, 2017, in a storage tote at her home at 95 Pleasant Place Way in Plano.
Denihan, who has pleaded not guilty, had a trial set for Feb. 11, but his attorney, Diana Werkman of the state Department of Public Advocacy, filed a motion Thursday to continue the trial date.
At Tuesday's hearing, Werkman said she could not specify the reason for her request in open court without jeopardizing attorney-client privilege with Denihan, but she informed Warren Circuit Judge John Grise that the issue surfaced last week and requested the trial be moved 100 days from Tuesday to give her enough time to investigate.
Werkman said she felt the motion to continue was "absolutely necessary" for her to file.
"I don't take lightly what I've had to file in this case," Werkman said. "I've conferred with my client, and he agreed not only that this should be done, but it must be done."
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said in court he did not have much information to enable him to respond to Werkman's request, but said he was ready to take the case to trial.
"The victim's family is ready to have this case come to a conclusion," Cohron said.
Grise then took up the motion during a closed hearing.
A new trial will be set later this week through a judge's order, Cohron said after the hearing.
Denihan was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, which led the investigation into Hackett's death.
In a 2017 preliminary hearing in Warren District Court, then-Detective Brett Kreilein testified that Denihan confessed to his involvement during an interview, reportedly admitting to strangling Hackett, inflicting injuries to her chest with a knife and binding her feet with an extension cord before placing her body in a 40-gallon tote.
The detective also testified that Denihan's father had contacted law enforcement after Denihan told his father that Hackett had died and then brought him to her residence and showed the storage tote that was taped shut and indicated her body was inside.
