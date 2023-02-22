A man who previously testified about his role in the death of a Bowling Green man at his workplace has hired a new defense attorney.
Jeffrey Smith, 50, of Bowling Green, faces charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm) stemming from the death of Smajo Miropija.
The 49-year-old Miropija was found dead Feb. 8, 2019, at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike.
His body was badly burned and an extension cord was wrapped around his neck. An autopsy determined that Miropija died by asphyxiation due to strangulation.
Smith’s case was on the docket Monday afternoon in Warren Circuit Court and he appeared over video from Simpson County Detention Center, where he is being held.
In court, attorney Frank Wakefield made his first appearance representing Smith.
Wakefield was retained by Smith after his previous attorney, Dennie Hardin, was allowed by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise to withdraw from the case.
Wakefield asked for another court day to give him time to review evidence.
“I just got voluminous discovery in the case on an external hard drive,” Wakefield said.
Grise set a pretrial conference for May 9.
While the case against Smith is pending, he has already provided detailed testimony about his involvement in Miropija’s death.
Smith was a prosecution witness in the trial of his co-defendant, Antonio Wilson, who was found guilty last year of murder by complicity and received a 35-year sentence.
At Wilson’s trial, Smith testified that Wilson offered him $10,000 and a new truck to kill Miropija, who was the father of Wilson’s then-girlfriend.
Smith claimed from the witness stand to have been driven by Wilson to Mega Transport on the night before the slaying so he could become familiar with the business.
On the day of the slaying, Smith said Wilson drove him to a truck parked in a lot on Louisville Road and handed him the keys.
Smith drove the truck, which was registered to Mega Transport and was on display for sale, to the business and testified that he got into a prolonged fight with Miropija that ended with him dead.
After driving the truck back to where it had been parked, Smith claimed that Wilson had him drive back to Mega Transport to set Miropija’s body on fire.
Police investigating the homicide recovered Smith’s DNA from Miropija’s body, and Smith was arrested Feb. 26, 2019, by Kentucky State Police.
Wilson’s defense team tried to raise doubts about Smith’s credibility at trial by pointing out prior inconsistent statements he gave to police about the incident, but the jury ultimately convicted Wilson, who has maintained his innocence.