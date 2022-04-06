A suspect in a deadly Bowling Green shooting is scheduled to face trial next month, and his attorney is seeking to prevent jurors from hearing some of the statements he made while in custody.
Harold Bell, 54, is charged with murder in the death of Desmon Cunningham, 32, of Bowling Green.
Cunningham was the son of Bell’s girlfriend and was shot late April 24 or early April 25, 2020, outside his mother’s home on Woodford Street.
Bell is also charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment, based on allegations that another person was wounded by gunfire during the incident.
The case is set for trial May 17 in Warren Circuit Court, but a status conference is scheduled for Monday.
Online court records indicate Bell’s attorney, Ken Garrett, filed a motion last week to suppress all statements Bell made to police after he invoked his right to an attorney.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to the residence on the morning of April 25, 2020.
Police learned there had been a gathering of a few people outside the home the previous night at which Bell and Cunningham had an altercation that became physical, court records said.
BGPD Detective Sean Johnson testified at a preliminary hearing that after Bell was asked to leave, another altercation ensued in which he pulled out a handgun and swung at Cunningham with it.
Bell fell and Travious Russell intervened to attempt to prevent further fighting, Johnson said in 2020.
As Bell was on the ground, he fired a shot that police determined went through Russell’s forearm and struck Cunningham in the chest, Johnson testified in 2020 in Warren District Court.
“Everyone scattered and started running,” Johnson said. “No one knew the full effects of what happened until the next morning.”
Russell returned to the house the next morning and saw Cunningham’s body, and police identified Bell as a suspect through interviews with witnesses.
Court records said witnesses believed Bell might be traveling to St. Louis, where he has relatives.
Bell was located April 25, 2020, in Illinois and arrested by Illinois State Police.
While in custody in Illinois, Johnson and another BGPD detective visited Bell, who Johnson said gave conflicting statements about whether he wished to speak to police before agreeing to do so.
During the interview, Bell admitted taking out the gun and swinging it at Cunningham before he fell to the ground, according to the detective.
“(Bell) made several statements about why he fired the shot,” Johnson said at the 2020 preliminary hearing. “One was that he was in fear of his life, one was that he was trying to shoot in the air and another statement he made was that he was trying to scare Desmon a little bit.”
Bell referred to the shooting as an accident and told police he panicked in the aftermath, which led him to attempt to drive to St. Louis, Johnson said.