The attorney for a man charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s son told a judge Tuesday he would need time to review the evidence in the case with his client.
Harold Bell, 52, appeared via Skype for a pretrial conference in a number of criminal cases.
Bell is charged with murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, having been accused of shooting Desmon Cunningham, 32, of Bowling Green late April 24 or early April 25 after the two had gotten into an argument outside the Woodford Street home of Cunningham’s mother.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Bell’s attorney, Ken Garrett, said he has received 22 CDs of discovery evidence in the case from Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron and required time to go over the evidence with Bell, who is in Warren County Regional Jail.
“The jail is limiting attorney visits to 30 minutes at a time so it’s going to take some for me to go through the discovery with him,” Garrett said.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set a pretrial conference for Jan. 19.
Grise also revoked Bell’s probation from an unrelated 2017 conviction for trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in synthetic drugs, and imposed a five-year prison sentence in that case.
Bell emerged as a suspect in Cunningham’s death after witnesses reported seeing the two become involved in a physical altercation.
Bowling Green Police Department Detective Sean Johnson testified at a preliminary hearing earlier this year that Bell pulled out a handgun and attempted to strike Cunningham with it during the encounter, and that Bell fired a shot from the ground that struck Cunningham in the chest.
The bullet also passed through the forearm of Travious Russell, who Johnson said was attempting to intervene in the altercation.
“Everyone scattered and started running,” Johnson said at the May preliminary hearing. “No one knew the full effects of what happened until the next morning.”
Police were contacted the next morning after Russell found Cunningham’s body, and Bell was located April 25 in Jefferson County, Ill. and arrested by law enforcement there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.