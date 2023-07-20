A man charged in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting on Collegeview Drive was found by a judge to be competent to stand trial.
Michael Burgett, 46, appeared Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court for a competency hearing in his criminal case.
Burgett is charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, all stemming from the death of Robert Cherry, 43, of Bowling Green.
Cherry was shot July 22, 2021, and his death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which located and arrested Burgett later that night.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise ruled on Burgett’s competency after hearing testimony from two psychologists who evaluated Burgett in recent months.
Dr. Martine Turns, a psychologist with the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, testified that Burgett appeared to understand the nature and potential consequences of the criminal proceedings against him and was capable of assisting in his own defense.
Turns said that Burgett was found to have anxiety but stopped taking medication that had been prescribed for him because he did not like the side effects.
Burgett, who was determined from the evaluation to have an anti-social personality disorder, had also during his evaluation expressed dissatisfaction with the efforts of his attorney, Deidre Bowen of the Department of Public Advocacy.
Bowen explored this issue during her questioning of Turns, asking if Burgett’s requests for his attorney to obtain jail video footage of an event that he claims happened to him but for which no proof exists indicates that he is delusional and cannot assist in his own defense.
“I think he can accept information that contradicts his ideas on the case,” Turns said. “I don’t think his inability to understand certain things stems from a mental condition.”
Turns later testified that she believed Burgett’s personality disorder plays into his relationship with Bowen, but it does not suggest a mental illness affecting his competence to stand trial.
Dr. Eric Drogin, a psychologist retained by Bowen to evaluate Burgett, also found Burgett understood the nature of the proceedings against him, but came to a different conclusion about his competency.
Based on his evaluation of Burgett, Drogin said that he did not feel “under present circumstances” that Burgett could participate in his own defense, testifying that Burgett harbored delusions that Drogin’s evaluation was meant to help build the prosecution’s case and that Bowen and the prosecution, led by Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner, were colluding with one another.
Drogin also said that Burgett had been critical of Bowen’s efforts and wanted another attorney appointed to represent him.
After hearing arguments from Bumgarner and Bowen, Grise ultimately found Burgett to be competent.
“It is not will he, it is can he participate rationally in his own defense,” Grise said. “There does not seem to be any mental health diagnosis that prevents him from doing so ... I’m persuaded that he can and at some point he should decide to do so because now a trial is going to be on the horizon.”
Burgett is due back in court Aug. 21 for a pretrial conference.