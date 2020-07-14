A teenager accused of murder in the death of his stepfather will seek a new trial date.
Tanner Perruquet, 19, of Zeigler, Ill., is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Homer Boling, 36, who was shot May 5, 2018, at the Brandywood Court address where Perruquet and his mother lived at the time.
At a status hearing Monday in Warren Circuit Court, Perruquet’s attorney, Blake Beliles, and Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron were directed to agree on a trial date to replace the previously scheduled June 23 trial date.
The June trial date was vacated at an April hearing when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted court proceedings.
Beliles also requested that Perruquet’s bond be modified to allow him to live with family in Bowling Green, due in part to him having trouble finding work in Illinois.
Currently, Perruquet is free on a $50,000 surety bond requiring him to live with his grandmother in Illinois.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson told Beliles to make a formal request in writing.
Perruquet was 17 at the time of Boling’s death and is being prosecuted as an adult.
Perruquet has maintained he acted in self-defense at the time of the shooting, with court filings from Perruquet’s defense team claiming Perruquet had learned that Boling had assaulted his mother after she came to Perruquet’s workplace to show him her injuries.
According to court records, Perruquet feared for his mother’s life and obtained a gun from a friend and he and the friend went to Perruquet’s home.
Perruquet claimed Boling advanced toward him aggressively after he brandished the gun during a confrontation, and Perruquet intended to shoot Boling in the leg and disable him, his defense team said in a motion to have the case dismissed.
Evidence shows three shots were fired, according to court records.
