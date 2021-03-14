The defense team for a Smiths Grove man charged in a 2019 homicide has asked for the trial to be rescheduled, and the man was charged earlier this month with assaulting and strangling a fellow Warren County Regional Jail inmate.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 41, is charged with murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green.
Authorities allege Wilson paid Jeffery Smith, 48, of Bowling Green, to kill Miropija, whose badly burned body was found Feb. 8, 2019, at a building on Porter Pike.
Miropija is identified in court records as the father of Wilson’s then-girlfriend, and the two had reportedly gotten into a confrontation with each other shortly before Miropija’s death.
The murder case had been set for jury trial in Warren Circuit Court on April 28, but the Kentucky Supreme Court issued an emergency order last month postponing all jury trials in the state until after May 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilson’s case is set to appear on the docket Monday for a motion filed by his attorneys, Rob Eggert and Ted Shouse, to reassign the trial date.
The attorneys said in their motion, which was filed Wednesday, that they understand the trial could begin May 4, but that would create scheduling difficulties for them as they are set to try a number of other cases in May.
“Counsel understands that the court wishes to proceed expeditiously,” Eggert and Shouse said in the motion. “However, Mr. Wilson is facing a potential life sentence. If the reassignment is granted, counsel will use the additional time to continue to investigate and defend Mr. Wilson.”
The attorneys said in their motion that they contacted the office of Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron, and he does not object to the motion to reschedule.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise has indicated in prior court hearings that this case will have high priority when jury trials resume.
A separate hearing has been scheduled April 12 to hear motions from Wilson’s attorneys to inspect all physical evidence in the case and to produce Smith’s medical records.
Smith, who is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property, was taken to The Medical Center on Feb. 25, 2019, following his arrest on weapons charges and allegedly attempted suicide while there, according to the motion from Wilson’s defense team.
Eggert and Shouse argue that the medical records are “highly relevant” in the case and Smith is expected to testify against Wilson as the main witness.
Wilson has been held in the Warren County jail since Aug. 4, 2019.
On March 4, he was charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault following an investigation into an incident at the jail two days earlier.
According to an arrest citation, Wilson got into an argument with inmate Robert Lionshield after Lionshield let the cell door shut on Wilson as they were leaving to get in line to receive medications.
Lionshield, who is in jail on a charge of first-degree assault, reportedly later allowed Wilson to get in front of him in the line, but Wilson later entered Lionshield’s cell twice following a verbal altercation, the citation said.
“Deputy (Morgan) Jernigan heard an inmate state, ‘I didn’t want to put my hands on you, but you never disrespect me,’ ” the arrest citation said.
Jernigan and Lionshield each called on deputy jailers to respond to the cell, and Lionshield reported that he had been attacked.
“Inmate Lionshield stated inmate Wilson entered his cell and put his hand around his throat choking him,” the arrest citation said. “Inmate Lionshield stated he used his own hands to attempt to pull inmate Wilson’s hand away from his throat. Inmate Lionshield stated he could not breathe when inmate Wilson had his hand around his throat. Inmate Lionshield stated inmate Wilson gave him a verbal warning not to disrespect him and struck him in the face one time with a closed fist.”
The case came before Warren District Judge Sam Potter on Wednesday, and Wilson said he wanted to contact his defense team before going forward with a hearing, which Potter set for March 24, according to video from the March 10 docket.
This is the second case to be brought against Wilson in which he has been accused of assaulting another inmate.
He is also charged with first-degree strangulation in relation to a Nov. 28 incident in which Devon Gault, an inmate who has since been released, reported being choked by Wilson during an altercation.
That case remains pending in Warren District Court.
