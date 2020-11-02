A man accused of involvement in an alleged murder-for-hire remains scheduled to face a trial next month.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 41, of Smiths Grove, is charged with murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, whose badly burned body was found Feb. 8, 2019, at a building on Porter Pike.
Wilson's trial is scheduled for Dec. 8 and in a Warren Circuit Court hearing Monday over Skype, Wilson's attorney, Ted Shouse, said that he would be ready to proceed on that date.
While the trial remains on schedule for next month, the COVID-19 pandemic may affect scheduling.
The Kentucky Supreme Court issued guidelines Thursday to the state court system as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to climb.
Court officials are being encouraged to check their county's status on the Kentucky Coronavirus Monitoring Map on a weekly basis.
Counties in the so-called red zone, signifying a rate of 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, are recommended to conduct all court proceedings remotely, limit access to court facilities and postpone jury trials until the county returns to the yellow zone, denoting a rate 1-10 cases per 100,000.
Warren was one of 68 counties in the red zone last week.
The guidelines from the state supreme court were discussed during Monday's hearing, with attorneys agreeing that the court has discretion on how to proceed.
"I'm doing this on a case-by-case basis, based on a lot of factors, such as how long a defendant has been in jail (before trial)," said Warren Circuit Judge John Grise. "I'm going to have to make a decision on some of these things by the end of November."
Criminal trials were allowed to resume in August through an order from the state supreme court, and trials in Warren County have featured jurors observing social distancing guidelines and wearing masks in the courtroom.
Grise set pretrial conferences in the case for Nov. 23 and Dec. 7.
Wilson, who is in Warren County Regional Jail, is accused of paying Jeffery Smith to kill Miropija.
According to court records, Miropija, the father of Wilson’s girlfriend, had been involved in a physical altercation with Wilson before he enlisted Smith to kill Miropija.
An arrest warrant details an account by Smith’s girlfriend to law enforcement that she was present during a conversation between Smith and Wilson in which she heard Wilson solicit Smith to “get someone out of their life.”
The Bowling Green Police Department developed Wilson as a person of interest shortly after finding Miropija’s body.
Police made contact with Wilson on Feb. 9, 2019, the day after they were called to the Porter Pike address, at which point he declined to speak with officers but said he would come in later that day for questioning, according to BGPD.
Further attempts to contact him were unsuccessful, and on Feb. 11, 2019, police learned Wilson had made a trip to Chicago the previous day and flown from there to the Philippines, according to court records.
Wilson did not return March 1, 2019, as scheduled. He was arrested later that month in the Philippines and then extradited to the U.S. in July 2019.
Smith is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property.
He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and has a hearing set for Jan. 11.
