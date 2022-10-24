A jury trial set to begin next week in a fatal shooting has been removed from the docket amid concerns raised about the defendant's mental health.
Eder Exequiel Martinez-Pineda, 31, of Bowling Green, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Martinez-Pineda is accused of shooting Gregorio Alberto Jimenez on June 3, 2021.
Jimenez, 27, of Bowling Green, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Glen Lily Road.
A jury trial had been set for Nov. 1, but on Monday, Martinez-Pineda's attorney, Kevin Croslin, asked for the case to be removed from the trial docket.
"Over the last few weeks, I've been talking with Mr. Pineda fairly frequently and I've grown increasingly concerned about his mental health and whether or not he understands the situation he's in," Croslin said in court.
In addition to requesting a continuance, Croslin asked that Martinez-Pineda undergo a mental health evaluation.
Asked by Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson to give examples of mental health struggles his client has experienced, Croslin requested a bench conference, after which Wilson removed the trial from the calendar and set a pretrial conference for Nov. 28.
Martinez-Pineda was arrested in Tompkinsville and has been in custody in Warren County Regional Jail since June 8, 2021.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which responded to a check welfare call after a witness found Jimenez's body.
Detectives investigating the death spoke with a witness who reported seeing a black SUV drive past his house and then hearing gunshots soon afterward, according to prior court testimony.
A BGPD officer who recognized Jimenez from a photograph remembered responding to a call involving Jimenez at a home on Collegeview Drive the night before the shooting, in which he was believed to have tried to fight someone living at the house, BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified last year in Warren District Court.
Officers went to the home and found a black 2015 Chevrolet Suburban parked outside, learning it was registered to Jayro Pineda, Martinez-Pineda's brother.
Moments later, Pineda arrived at the address and was questioned by police regarding his whereabouts on the previous night.
Pineda claimed to have been at a restaurant with his family, and declined to speak further when police asked whether his Suburban may have been involved in the shooting, Grimsley said at the preliminary hearing.
City police also spoke with Martinez-Pineda’s ex-wife, who claimed Martinez-Pineda had called her and admitted shooting Jimenez, according to prior testimony.
The ex-wife made a recorded phone call from BGPD headquarters to Martinez-Pineda, and he said during the call that he had given the gun used in the shooting to his brother, Grimsley testified.
Jayro Pineda was later arrested on a charge of tampering with physical evidence and Brittany Miller has been charged with first-degree hindering apprehension/prosecution in connection with the investigation.