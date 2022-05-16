A trial scheduled to begin Tuesday involving a Bowling Green man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s son has been moved back five months, and the defendant is seeking to have his police statements suppressed.
Harold Bell, 54, is charged with murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in the death of Desmon Cunningham, 32, of Bowling Green, who was shot early April 25, 2020, outside the Woodford Street home of Cunningham’s mother.
An arrest warrant filed in the case described the shooting occurring as the result of a dispute over money.
An order continuing the jury trial to Oct. 18 was filed Monday in Warren Circuit Court, and a suppression hearing is scheduled to take place June 22.
Bell’s attorney, Ken Garrett, filed the motion to suppress April 1.
The motion specifically requests the suppression of all statements Bell made to police after he invoked his right to an attorney.
After police developed Bell as a suspect in the shooting, he was located April 25, 2020, by Illinois State Police.
On that date, Detectives Sean Johnson and Kyle Scharlow of the Bowling Green Police Department traveled to the Jefferson County, Ill., Jail, where Bell was being held, to interview him.
Garrett’s motion said that immediately after police advised Bell of his rights, Bell said, “I want my attorney,” and named a Bowling Green-based lawyer who ultimately was not hired to represent him in this case.
“Detective Sean Johnson then acknowledged the invocation of Bell’s right to counsel,” Garrett said in the filing. “At no time did Detective Johnson terminate the interview.”
At a preliminary hearing in 2020 in Warren District Court, Johnson testified that Bell made “several statements” about his alleged actions during the shooting.
“One was that he was in fear of his life, one was that he was trying to shoot in the air and another statement he made was that he was trying to scare Desmon a little bit,” Johnson said.
Court records said witnesses told police Cunningham and Bell had multiple verbal and physical confrontations over the course of the night during a get-together at the house on Woodford Street.
One witness, Travious Russell, said he attempted to separate the two during a confrontation and was standing between them when he heard one gunshot.
Court records said the shot struck Russell in the forearm and Cunningham in the chest.
The people at the gathering ran from the scene after the gunshot, and Cunningham’s body was found outside the home later that morning, court records said.
