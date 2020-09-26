Saying she visited him to get some answers, the sister of a man found shot dead at a West 15th Avenue home visited the Warren County Regional Jail to speak with the man accused in the slaying.
The testimony came on the fourth day of the trial in Warren Circuit Court of Vincent Ficklin, 48, of Franklin, who is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Timothy Massey, 41, of Bowling Green.
Massey’s body was found by police Feb. 12, 2017, inside a kitchen at the residence. He had been shot once in the head, and investigators believe the shooting occurred Feb. 10, 2017.
Earlier trial testimony put Massey at the residence with Ficklin and Donnie Wayne Flippin, and jurors have seen video surveillance footage that appears to show the three traveling together in Massey’s Ford Expedition in the early morning hours Feb. 10, 2017.
On Friday, Timothy Massey’s sister, Kimberly Massey, was called to the witness box by Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron.
Kimberly Massey testified that she first heard her brother might be dead after receiving a phone call from her mother.
The house where Timothy Massey was found dead was known to be a place where crack cocaine was sold, according to prior testimony, and Kimberly Massey said Friday that her brother had a drug habit and was prone to “sprees” where he would not be in touch with close friends or family for a day or more at a time.
“He would go a couple days without talking to people,” Kimberly Massey said.
Ficklin was arrested in Mississippi on suspicion of killing Timothy Massey and taking his vehicle, which police recovered in Tennessee.
He was brought to the Warren County Regional Jail, where Kimberly Massey arranged to visit him May 13, 2017.
Traveling with her cousin and her brother’s girlfriend, Kimberly Massey spoke with Ficklin about the shooting.
“I asked him, ‘Did you do it?’ and he said no,” Massey said. “I asked him, ‘Why are they saying you did it?’ and he said ‘I don’t know. The last time I saw Timothy, he was alive.’ ”
Kimberly Massey said Ficklin admitted during the visit to a shooting that took place Feb. 9, 2017, in Franklin, in which Christine Crowder was wounded, but denied any role in her brother’s death.
Ficklin faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in the Simpson County incident.
Kimberly Massey said she had no knowledge of any shooting in Franklin the night before her brother died.
Questioned by Ficklin’s attorney, Jason McGee of the state Department of Public Advocacy, Kimberly Massey said she had wondered about who was responsible for her brother’s death.
“Before I learned (Ficklin) was a suspect, I had other people in mind,” Massey said, naming Jotez Beason as one of those she considered.
Beason was mentioned in prior testimony as a person who sold drugs out of the West 15th Avenue house with Flippin. He was found dead in 2018 in a Stubbins Street residence, a crime that remains unsolved.
The prosecution rested its case after calling Steven Hughes as a witness.
Hughes, a forensic scientist specialist 2 with Kentucky State Police, analyzed shell casings and bullets collected from the shootings in Bowling Green and Franklin.
Questioned by Cohron, Hughes testified that, using a comparison microscope to measure the tool marks on the spent rounds, he determined the shell casings collected from each scene had been fired from the same unknown firearm.
Hughes said his analysis on the bullets, though, could not confirm or eliminate the possibility that they were from the same weapon.
The findings of Hughes’ analysis were peer-reviewed by another expert at the KSP Central Lab, he said.
Police did not recover a firearm in either incident.
McGee’s cross-examination of Hughes focused largely on the scientific credibility of his discipline.
Questioned about whether tool mark analysts relied on objective data for their measurements, Hughes testified that experts in the KSP lab relied on in-house protocols.
Responding to a question about whether there was a uniform standard of comparison that tool mark analysts used when examining shell casings and bullets, Hughes said that analysts used their training and experience to help form their conclusions.
The trial will resume Wednesday.
