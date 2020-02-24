Bowling Green native Dr. TaKeia Anthony will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday about her history research at a Black History Month Author’s Book Talk and Signing event at the African American Museum, 1783 Chestnut St.
Anthony's book, “The Universal Ethiopian Students’ Association, 1927-1948: Mobilizing Diaspora,” stems from her doctoral research in which she looked at the Universal Ethiopian Students’ Association and its push to promote education about activists and their contributions to the black liberation movement of the 20th century. Anthony said the group consisted of students and scholars in Harlem, New York.
“They were working for rights within America, the Caribbean and in Africa,” she said.
Anthony, a Warren Central High School graduate, began her collegiate career in North Carolina, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C. She then went to Howard University in Washington for her doctoral work. She now teaches at NCCU.
“I do public history, that is part of my master’s degree and my doctorate minor,” she said. “I was so excited that Bowling Green was getting a museum because that is my area of expertise, and also of course being an African American from Bowling Green and being able to have those stories from my grandparents and my great-grandparents.”
Anthony said Bowling Green is in a unique location near cities such as Memphis, Louisville and Nashville that all have civil rights prominence and that telling the story of Bowling Green’s African American history has driven her academically.
“That was my motivation to go into the profession of history,” she said. “I have always sat at the feet of my parents and grandparents and listened to their stories. I was always interested, but then to look at the history books and find the absence of Kentucky history and Kentucky African Americans made me want to go out and make sure I write this history and teach this history."
Anthony will sell copies of her book at the event for $25.
“I wanted to make sure we could have affordable books,” she said. “All forms of payment are accepted. I hope the community comes out and learns more about the research that I’ve done, and more about the research that I am working on.”
