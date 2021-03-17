Her father, Harold McGuffey, calls Harper McGuffey Honan “a take-charge type of person.”
Others the Bowling Green native and San Francisco resident have come in contact with in recent years might use different appellations. Hero and life-saver come to mind.
Less than three years after the pediatric nurse used her CPR training to resuscitate a man who had stopped breathing while on a commercial flight, Honan this month again found herself in position to save someone from a life-threatening situation, this time while on an outing at the beach.
“I had taken my 10-year-old surfing,” Honan said of the March 7 incident at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, Calif. “I saw a woman swimming close to shore. I kept my eye on her and noticed she was getting farther out.
“It looked like she had gotten into a deep pool and the rip current was taking her out. I told my daughter to wait on shore, and I paddled out on my surfboard.”
Honan, who estimates that the woman was in her 60s, could see she was in distress.
“Her husband was on shore, and he was very scared,” Honan said.
A member of the swimming and cross country teams at Bowling Green High School in the early 1990s, Honan paddled out to the woman.
“I could tell she needed help,” Honan said. “She looked scared. She grabbed the surfboard and we swam in. We saw another person with a surfboard, so we joined together and finally got her in to shore.”
Honan credits longtime Western Kentucky University swimming and diving coach Bill Powell – her childhood swimming teacher – with laying the foundation that allowed her to help the woman.
“He (Powell) deserves some credit,” she said. “It was hard swimming against the current. It was all his doing.”
She said the woman was so tired that “she had a hard time walking” once they made it back to shore.
Honan called her “a lovely lady” but said she doesn’t know the name of the person she saved from a life-threatening situation.
“Her husband was there, and I ran off to see about my daughter,” she said. “We didn’t exchange names or anything.
“This one really did shake me up. I kept seeing her face and didn’t sleep well that night. But I’m glad it turned out the way it did.”
Such incidents have become all too common for Honan. She recalled another recent surfing outing when she encountered a youngster who had wandered too far from shore on his boogie board.
“I swam in with him,” said Honan, 45. “It’s weird how things like this keep happening to me.”
And not just in the water.
Honan, who is required to periodically update her CPR training, was called on to help with medical emergencies on flights three times over a two-year period.
The most serious was her 2018 resuscitation of the man on a flight from Nashville to Phoenix. In two previous in-flight incidents, Honan helped a man who was having a seizure and a youngster who was adjusting to a tracheostomy and having difficulty breathing.
Days after her chest compressions revived the man on the flight to Phoenix, Honan said: “I just did what I had to do. Anybody else would have done it if they had been able.”
Her father, though, thinks Honan doesn’t give herself enough credit.
“She doesn’t think a thing about going right in and helping when someone is in trouble,” McGuffey said. “If anything ever happens to me, I hope she’s there.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented