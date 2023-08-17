Arts of Southern Kentucky has announced BG OnStage’s performance schedule for 2023-24.
“Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens” school day performances will be at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, with a public performance at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
“Rainbow Fish” school day performances will be at 9:30 a.m. March 28-29 and a public performance will be at 6:30 p.m. March 29.
“Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens” is a musical adaptation based on the book of the same title in Mary Pope Osborne’s award-winning fantasy adventure series.
“It follows a brother and sister, Annie and Jack, who go back in time in a tree house to meet Charles Dickens,” said Elise Charny, artistic director. “They discover Mr. Dickens is suffering from a little bit of writer’s block and encourage him to keep writing ‘A Christmas Carol.’ They not only meet Mr. Dickens, but some of the characters that influenced the Ebenezer Scrooge stereotype.”
Auditions for “Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens” will be Aug. 25-27. Additional information about auditions can be found at theskypac.com under the education link.
“The Rainbow Fish” is a play based on Marcus Pfister’s award-winning international bestseller, which focuses on friendship and belonging. Auditions have not been scheduled but will be announced on the SKyPAC website. “We wanted to have the option of both a musical and a play,” Charny said.
BG OnStage, the resident community theater of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, brings educational experiences in the arts and quality theatrical productions to the students and families of the BRADD area.
Charny said casting is typically for ages 8-18. Tickets for the season are on sale online at theskypac.com, by calling (270) 904-1880 or in person at 601 College St.
School day performances are open to classes and groups of school age children. To reserve a school day performance, email Charny at echarny@artsofsky.org.