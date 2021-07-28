For the first time since March 2020, BG OnStage is set to perform for the public, with its latest production, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” scheduled for this weekend.
Performances will take place at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s main stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Described as a “play with music,” the production is a comedic origin story of the beloved characters Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinkerbell and Captain Hook from the famous childhood story.
Elise Charny, education director for Arts of Southern Kentucky and director of this production, said “Peter and the Starcatcher” is “hilarious” and will surprise audiences with its quirkiness.
“It’s the beginning of how we get to meet those characters that we love so much,” Charny said. “We follow the journey of our heroine, Molly, who goes on this adventure and meets the character that we know as Peter Pan. It’s just not your standard story, and it offers a great escape for the public.”
Charny said the actors will talk to the audience directly throughout the show.
She also spoke about the relief everyone involved with the production feels to be back with one another acting once again.
“I think I teared up back at our first meeting,” Charny said. “I know they definitely don’t take this for granted. They are just a wonderful bunch. I know there is this energy coming back to perform for a live audience. I think they are chomping at the bit at getting back.”
Charny said this is the first time BG OnStage has performed a show live on SKyPAC’s main stage. The independent entity merged with SKyPAC at the beginning of 2020 before SKyPAC merged with Orchestra Kentucky to create Arts of Southern Kentucky.
Now, she said BG OnStage acts as the entity’s “community theater.”
Western Kentucky University junior Laurel Johnston, who plays the role of Peter Pan in the show, said she is eagerly awaiting her chance to perform on the large stage.
Johnston is currently majoring in marketing and minoring in musical theater at WKU. She said acting has been a lifelong passion.
“It’s been awesome so far,” Johnston said of her time in the production. “SKyPAC is just an incredible venue. It’s a big stage, and we are excited to experience performing in front of a live audience.”
– Tickets are available for purchase in-person at the SKyPAC box office, by calling SKyPAC at 270-904-1880 or by visiting its website at theskypac.com/shows.
