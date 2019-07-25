With cast rehearsing on stage and a choir in the orchestra pit augmenting the performance, BG OnStage hopes to draw attention to the humanistic qualities of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” the local theater group’s latest production.
Elise Charny, the show’s director, said the stage musical largely follows the plot of Disney’s animated “Hunchback” movie but is also directly influenced by Victor Hugo’s original novel.
“I think it’s much more rooted in the human emotions,” Charny said. “You have much more realistic human relationships and the complexity and the conflict that then comes from that.”
The musical includes two songs from the 1996 Disney film – “God Help the Outcasts” and “Heaven’s Light” – and follows a storyline that should be familiar to anyone who’s seen the movie, Charny said.
“The story definitely sticks to the movie, so if they’ve seen the movie, they’re good,” she said. “There’s just a couple of newer things that still fit in that story.”
The cast will perform the show at Van Meter Hall on Western Kentucky University’s campus at 7 p.m. Friday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets cost $12 or $10 for students and may be purchased at the door or online at bgonstage.org.
Charny said the score mixes the talents of the central cast and a choir positioned in the orchestra pit.
“The score is gorgeous. There’s a completely separate choir to enhance that sound, so we’ve got a whole choir that’s in our orchestra pit as well as a 33-person cast,” she said.
Maddie Hughes, the show’s music director, said the choir and the cast have different areas of focus.
“The chorus obviously is focusing a little bit more on choral music,” she said. “They’ve got a lot of traditional, liturgical, ecclesiastical Latin text. They’ve got a lot of traditional text that you would see in a church setting. The group on stage is a little more of your standard musical theater set of music so in a way they have two completely different sets of music to work with but they complement each other so well.”
The choir, which consists of nearly 30 members, augments the music, giving it a more grandiose flavor while highlighting the drama, Hughes said.
“I really love how raw it is, how exposed it is, how personal it is and I think the music really does that. The music really strips it down to the core of the story,” she said.
Nathan Scott, who plays Quasimodo, the protagonist, said he was drawn to the musical because of his interest in the main character’s desire to see the world outside the church and the way society judges him for his deformity.
“Once it was announced and I started reading into it, I saw that it’s such a powerful message,” he said. “It’s unapologetically human and I just wanted to connect to that and I wanted to be able to share that as best as I could.”
Scott also said he appreciates the musical working in elements straight from the book.
“Peter Parnell is the book writer for this show and he took major influences from the movie but he wanted to get the heart and soul of Victor Hugo’s original novel,” he said. “So there are more adult themes told, there are more adult messages shared but it’s done in such a way that shows the truly human aspects of this story.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.