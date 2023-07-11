WCSO Search Warrant

Items found by the Warren County Sheriff's Office when executing a search warrant Monday night included large amount of Psilocybin mushrooms (growing and picked), numerous gallon size bags of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, nearly 30 firearms and two ballistic vests.

 Warren County Sheriff's Office

Two people have been arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office after a search warrant turned up Psilocybin Mushrooms, nearly 30 firearms and various other drug paraphernalia, the department said Tuesday.

Recommended for you