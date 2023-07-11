Items found by the Warren County Sheriff's Office when executing a search warrant Monday night included large amount of Psilocybin mushrooms (growing and picked), numerous gallon size bags of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, nearly 30 firearms and two ballistic vests.
Two people have been arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office after a search warrant turned up Psilocybin Mushrooms, nearly 30 firearms and various other drug paraphernalia, the department said Tuesday.
According to WCSO, deputies responded to a residence on Hayes Road Monday night in reference to possible stolen items and a drug complaint, finding a motorcycle in a carport that matched the description of one that had been reported stolen.
Per WCSO, contact was made with the tenants, who were identified as Dennis Page, 35, and Samantha Hagan, 28, both of Bowling Green. The two had active warrants out of Barren County for the theft of the motorcycle.
A search warrant was obtained and deputies located the mushrooms and firearms, along with "numerous gallon size bags of marijuana," suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two ballistic vests.
According to WCSO, Page and Hagan were arrested and lodged at the Warren County Regional jail on their warrants, as well as Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.