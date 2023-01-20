Two Bowling Green residents have been indicted on multiple charges stemming from a reported robbery that took place the day after Thanksgiving.
Cristian Lopez Palomar, 22, has been formally charged with first-degree robbery, intimidating a participant in the legal process and second-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, while Javier Gomez, 19, was indicted on charges of first-degree robbery by complicity and operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years).
The charges stemmed from an investigation into a Nov. 25 incident at 300 Lowe Ave.
According to an arrest citation, a man at that address was preparing payroll for his company when another man wearing a black mask and carrying a shotgun entered the building.
"The suspect forced the victim into a bathroom and took his phone so he couldn't call 911," the arrest citation said. "Several minutes passed until the victim felt comfortable leaving the restroom. The money the victim was using to pay his employees was missing."
The Bowling Green Police Department responded and used surveillance video footage from the area to identify a black Nissan Frontier as the vehicle involved in the incident.
Police found a vehicle matching that description at an address on Double Springs Road and spoke with witnesses who said Gomez drove the Frontier, according to Gomez' arrest citation.
Police also learned that Gomez had previously worked for the alleged victim, according to court records.
Officers contacted a juvenile who claimed that Gomez was involved in the incident, his citation said.
That witness drove Gomez to BGPD headquarters where he surrendered a large sum of money that was reportedly stolen during the incident, and BGPD recovered a shotgun at the Double Springs Road address, police said.
Lopez-Palomar was implicated by Gomez and the juvenile witness during the investigation.
"Shortly before Gomez turned himself in to BGPD, Cristian messaged Gomez on Snapchat and told him to not snitch on him," Lopez-Palomar's arrest citation said.
Both men are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment. They are in Warren County Regional Jail under $25,000 cash bonds.
