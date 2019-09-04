Bowling Green police arrested a Missouri man after learning that a truck he was driving was reported stolen from Missouri.
According to an arrest citation, Bowling Green Police Department officers were called about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to Best Buy, 1875 Campbell Lane, regarding a suspicious man reportedly looking into vehicles in the store’s parking lot.
A customer who notified an employee there provided a license plate number and description of a white Ford F-150 that the man appeared to be driving, and police learned the vehicle was reported stolen during a burglary in Missouri.
Officers stopped the vehicle and detained Jared Brian Schnetzler, 38, of Boonville, Mo.
Schnetzler asked for an attorney and was not questioned.
Police found a half-full beer bottle in the truck, according to the arrest citation.
Schnetzler was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property valued at greater than $10,000 and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
