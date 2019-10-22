A Bowling Green man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that took place over the weekend at Hilltop Club apartment complex.
Jamin K. Pewett, 27, has been charged with first-degree assault following his arrest by the Bowling Green Police Department.
He is accused of shooting Christopher Wilkinson, 22, in the leg on Sunday in an incident that police said was the result of an argument.
Wilkinson was taken to The Medical Center for treatment. The gunshot wound is not considered life-threatening by police.
Pewett was arraigned Tuesday in Warren District Court and is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 2426 Thoroughbred Drive.
According to an incident report, police spoke after the incident with Wilkinson's girlfriend, who reported that they had arrived at the apartment complex in separate vehicles after getting off work.
Wilkinson's girlfriend said that three black males were standing nearby in the breezeway of the 200 building at the time.
Wilkinson then got out of his vehicle to walk toward hers.
"While they were together in the parking lot it was seemingly apparent that the three black males were conversing about her/them," BGPD Officer Andre Creek wrote in an incident report.
Wilkinson's girlfriend told police that at some point Wilkinson asked the group if they were discussing him or his girlfriend, or were attempting to speak with them and then one of the people in the group brandished a handgun and fired a single shot that struck Wilkinson's left leg.
The group then ran through the breezeway of the 200 building.
One 9-millimeter shell casing was located by police on the sidewalk in front of the breezeway.
Police canvassed the area of Mohawk Drive after witnesses reported that someone involved in the incident was seen running in a field in the vicinity of the area, Campbell Lane and Smallhouse Road, according to police records.
Another witness told police that they believed a silver Lexus SUV seen driving through the parking lot rapidly after the shot was fired was associated with the incident.
Police obtained surveillance footage capturing about 15 to 20 vehicles entering and exiting the complex prior to BGPD's arrival.
Pewett is set to have a preliminary hearing Friday before Warren District Judge Brent Potter.
