A car parked outside a convenience store was stolen Saturday and police arrested a suspect later that day.
According to an arrest citation, Bowling Green Police Department officers responded Saturday to a reported vehicle theft at T-Mart, 1205 Adams St.
The victim said he left his keys in the ignition of a 2011 Ford Fusion and went into the store. Surveillance video showed a light-skinned black or biracial male, who was not wearing a shirt, get into the vehicle and drive away.
At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, city police saw the vehicle parked at Wal-Mart on Morgantown Road.
An officer approached the vehicle and commanded the driver, later identified as Charles Barnett, 21, of Russellville, to turn off the car and get out of it, but Barnett drove away toward Veterans Memorial Lane, according to the arrest citation.
A witness reported that the Ford Fusion drove around several stopped vehicles, drove through a red light onto New Bond Way and struck two vehicles.
A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital and treated for neck pain and a cut on her knee, while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of chest pain, the arrest citation said.
Barnett was taken into custody on Veterans Memorial Lane after reportedly getting out of the stolen car and running.
Barnett confessed to stealing the car, saying he did so under threat of being robbed by two other people, according to his arrest citation.
"Barnett stated someone told him to steal the car and offered to pay him for doing it," his citation said. When questioned whether he met up with or received money from the person, Barnett said he did not.
Barnett was arrested on four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count each of theft by unlawful taking (valued at $10,000 or more), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing er evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree criminal mischief, no operator's license and reckless driving.
