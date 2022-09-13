City police are attempting to gather information after investigating five robberies over the weekend.
The first incident was reported shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday outside Minit Mart, 810 Morgantown Road.
A Bowling Green Police Department incident report said a man leaving the store was stopped by someone who brandished a firearm and demanded the man’s wallet.
The customer reported running back into the store and yelling for an employee to call 911, and the suspect ran from the scene when the employee said she would contact law enforcement, the report said.
The two witnesses told police the suspect was a Black male with a stocky build, wearing dark clothing and a black face mask, with a beard sticking out from under the mask.
They both described the suspect brandishing a pistol, with the customer reporting that he believed the weapon was 9-mm handgun.
City police collected surveillance video footage from the business that tracked the suspect running from the scene behind the store.
Police were called Saturday to Family Dollar, 485 Glen Lily Road, after a robbery was reported there during the early morning hours.
BGPD was contacted shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a man who robbed the store at gunpoint, a police report said.
A Family Dollar employee told police a man walked into the store and asked for a pack of cigarillos.
During the transaction, the employee opened the register drawer, at which point the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee, the report said.
The suspect is then seen on surveillance video reaching over the counter and grabbing an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and running out of the store, the report said.
Witnesses there described the suspect as a Black male wearing a red shirt and dark shorts.
The Funky Bean coffee shop on U.S. 31-W Bypass reported being the target of a theft Saturday afternoon.
An incident report said employees were preparing to open for business at 2 p.m. Saturday when a man entered through an open back door and stole the cash register at the drive-thru window.
“(An employee) advised he thought the male was a distributor for Funky Bean due to him walking in through the back door and did not pay attention to what the male was doing,” the report said.
After hearing the cash register open, the employee saw the man run out the back door and later saw a white four-door car with a dent in the passenger side make a right turn onto Riverwood Avenue.
The suspect in that incident was described as a Black male around 5 feet 7 inches or 5 feet 8 inches, wearing a black shirt, black mask and a black baseball cap turned backward.
Another armed robbery was reported Sunday at Huck’s, 306 Morgantown Road.
A city police report said a cashier said she witnessed a man enter the store around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.
The man brought a bag of cotton candy to the counter.
“The suspect handed the cashier a $20 bill, grabbed her wrist and produced a handgun,” the report said. “The suspect then pointed the handgun in (the cashier’s) face and demanded she give him the cash register.”
The suspect took the cash register drawer, and another employee called 911.
Witnesses described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches and 200 pounds, wearing black and white socks with no shoes, a green shirt with white writing, shorts and a black hat with silver writing.
A fifth incident was reported Monday at Super 8 Motel on Cumberland Trace Road.
City police received a report just after 12:45 a.m. Monday from the front desk clerk, who told police a man entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded money.
The clerk said the man had asked about the price of a room for two people, then asked for change for a $10 bill, at which point the suspect took out the handgun and pointed it in the employee’s face.
The employee began pulling money from the cash drawer, which the suspect then took before running out of the business, the report said.
Surveillance video footage shows the suspect running out the front door of the hotel and into a field toward Cumberland Trace Village.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a gray tank top, black backwards hat with a white logo over the bill, long black shorts, gray and black tennis shoes and a yellow mask, matching the description of the suspect in the Huck’s robbery.
City police were working to determine whether the same suspect committed all the robberies and were seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect.
