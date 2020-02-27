LOUISVILLE — A Bowling Green real estate and finance attorney accused of collaborating with another person to hide their illegal proceeds from gambling pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
H. Harris Pepper Jr., 53, pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to launder money.
Pepper admitted to taking part in various illegal acts with Douglas Booth from 2008 to 2016 as part of a conspiracy in which Booth invested hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his control of illegal gambling websites.
Booth invested in ownership stakes in several properties, and Pepper helped conceal Booth's ownership in those properties by failing to record or document Booth's involvement, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Calhoun.
Pepper was charged earlier this month by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, and appeared Thursday before U.S. District Judge Justin Walker at the federal courthouse in Louisville.
The crime to which Pepper pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, but Pepper reached a plea agreement that recommends a sentence not exceeding one year and one day in prison.
Walker will decide whether to accept the agreement by June 11, when Pepper is scheduled to return to court for sentencing.
"The rule of law means that everyone is held to the same standard, to include attorneys and influential members of communities like Bowling Green," U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a news release. "This result is the product of a diligent career federal prosecutor and strong investigative work by the IRS."
The FBI also assisted in the investigation.
Pepper's attorney, Marc Murphy, declined to comment after the hearing.
The U.S. Attorney's Office identified four transactions in which Pepper accepted money from Booth, knowing that it came from unlawful activity:
•In 2008, Booth bought a percentage of Hard Six LLC, which owned real estate and buildings that it leased to Dollar General Store, by providing $125,000 to Pepper.
•In 2010, Booth provided $90,000 to Pepper in an attempt to purchase an ownership stake in a Louisville Road apartment complex.
•From about 2009-16, Booth bought and maintained a percentage of ownership in HAAM Investments by providing $250,000 to Pepper. The corporation was created and used for buying a Russellville apartment complex. Pepper transferred his ownership in the company in 2009 and, in 2016, Booth sold his ownership interest and received a $160,000 check.
•From about 2010-16, Booth bought and maintained an ownership interest in MYP Properties, another company formed to own and operate apartment complexes. Booth provided approximately $200,000 in cash and relief from gambling debts to Pepper, according to federal court records. In 2016, Pepper gave Booth about $59,436 in cash as a return on his investment.
In each instance, Pepper knew Booth had obtained portions of his cash proceeds unlawfully and failed to document or record Booth as an owner in any of the companies.
Booth pleaded guilty last year to five counts of failing to file federal income tax returns, four counts of money laundering and one count each of transmission of wagering information and conspiring to launder money.
Federal prosecutors said Booth controlled websites where gambling on sporting events took place, with the sites being hosted in Costa Rica.
Booth has been ordered to forfeit $471,572.50 in cash, 24 silver bars and $60,212 in poker chips. A separate forfeiture order mandates that Booth give up $364,000 in lieu of the seizure of two Bowling Green properties and two private planes. He is set to be sentenced April 6 in U.S. District Court in Louisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.