tempImageDbU0C5.jpg

Gary Wickliff with his Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

 IZZY LANUZA/izzy.lanuza@bgdailynews.com

Gary Wickliff, a 78-year-old resident of Bowling Green, has spent 50 years of life in the sky and has been awarded for his time by receiving the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

Recommended for you