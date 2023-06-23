Gary Wickliff, a 78-year-old resident of Bowling Green, has spent 50 years of life in the sky and has been awarded for his time by receiving the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
Wickliff grew up on a farm in Shelbyville, Indiana. Despite his interest in model planes, he never imagined that he would one day be a pilot. His neighbor at the time was a former pilot during World War II and had a plane of his own. When Wickliff was 9, the neighbor took him and his sister on their first flight.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it, to get up and see things. My sister wasn’t real thrilled about it,” Wickliff said.
Wickliff eventually found a job opportunity that required the applicant to have a farming background who would be willing to fly to different locations. The job offered to pay for Wickliff’s pilot training. Unfortunately, the opportunity fell through once Wickliff started flying, but it was too late – he was hooked.
Wickliff started flying for the Civil Air Patrol Search and Rescue in Indiana before moving to Bowling Green in 1977 to start Wickliff Diesel Service Inc.
“Our main purpose was tasked with doing all the inland search and rescues for the Air Force … everything from missing planes to missing people,” Wickliff said about his time flying with CAP.
For 44 years, Wickliff flew for CAP in both Indiana and Kentucky. He even started the squadron in Shelbyville in 1972, which is still in existence.
“I’ve gotten a call at two in the morning, just all hours of the day and night. It’s all volunteer,” Wickliff said.
Wickliff was named squadron commander three times, group commander and wing vice commander while volunteering for CAP.
During his time in the sky, Wickliff experienced his fair share of frightening experiences – getting caught in gusts of wind or having to land with a blown-out tire.
One instance that sticks out to him the most was when he got caught in some bad weather and his plane almost turned upside down. His wife asked him why he was so white when he returned home.
“My wife had to put up with a lot, but it’s (flying) just enjoyable,” Wickliff said.
The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award recognizes those who have completed 50 years of continuous safety and flight contribution to the aviation communities. The award is given by the Federal Aviation Administration, which verifies the nominee’s safe flying and years of service.
“It’s a very prestigious award. Not very many people get it. Once you’re in the group, then your name is permanently recorded in aviation history,” said Robert McLellan, a member of the local Experimental Aircraft Association along with Wickliff.
A friend of Wickliff’s who lives in Nashville won the award and encouraged Wickliff to submit himself for it. Wickliff then completed all the paperwork and waited. He had no idea that he had won the award until it was presented to him.
On June 8, Wickliff was presented with the award during the monthly EAA chapter meetings.
“It’s a special award, I’m proud of it … . They don’t give it to everybody,” Wickliff said.
“It’s written in stone. Everybody’s name that gets this award goes on the roster that you can go online and look up anytime you want. It’s there forever.” Wickliff said about the importance of the award. “Its not like a membership you pay for, it’s something you earned.”
Wickliff and three of his friends owned a plane together and would travel with it all across the country. Wickliff would sometimes use the plane to fly his wife out of town for a nice dinner.
The friends sold the plane two years ago after owning it for 15 years. They weren’t using it enough and maintenance on a plane is expensive.
“In the last few years, I’ve had two lung surgeries and cancer. So I don’t feel like I’m safe to fly by myself,” Wickliff said.
When asked what he misses most about flying, Wickliff described flying at night. The air is smoother and during the summer he could feel the cool summer breeze.
“I always did love flying at night. It’s more dangerous, I guess, (but) something about looking down and seeing all the lights. Then when you get over water or woods there’s no lights at all which is like a black hole,” Wickliff said.