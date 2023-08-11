The Kabuli family expected to face many hardships when they left Afghanistan to start a new life in America. But transportation was not on the list.
In February of 2022, Atifa Kabuli and Msoud Kabuli left Afghanistan as refugees and resettled in Bowling Green. Without a driver's license, the couple was forced to walk to English lessons, the grocery store and shopping centers – walking up to three hours just to reach their destination.
“Without transportation and without a license, when you come and resettle, it's very difficult,” Atifa Kabuli said.
The Kabulis aren’t the only ones who have struggled because of a lack of transportation. Earl Johnson, a fabrication operator at Kobelco Aluminum, used to walk seven miles, rely on rides from co-workers or take an Uber to get to work every day.
“When you don’t have transportation, it is hard to get around and it’s a longer day for you,” Johnson said.
Catching a ride with a co-worker is nice but unreliable. Johnson has experienced his co-workers forgetting to pick him up or making him late to work. Taking an Uber or a Lyft to work and back home is costly – Johnson would regularly spend $20 to $30 on a single ride.
Msoud Kabuli worked as a doctor in Afghanistan and was a faculty member at a teaching hospital, but when his family had to resettle in America, he was forced to work a factory job.
“We must accept a job (whether) we like or not like the job,” Msoud Kabuli said. “This job (factory job) is good. This job has transportation. Without a license, there's no opportunity. There's no job.”
Transportation is one of the biggest reasons a person can’t get a job or can’t keep one.
“The main reason why transportation is so important is because of the ability to get to work and have that income,” said Casey Hammons, director of marketing and communications at Hope House Ministries. “That's what is really going to help somebody start that path to completely overcome poverty.”
Hope House Ministries’ Ready to Work Shuttle provides transportation to the Kentucky Transpark and the South Warren Industrial Park. Around 165 people rely on this shuttle to get them to work. For $35 a week, passengers have access to the shuttle for five round trips. The shuttle runs six days a week, for all three factory shifts and visits over 20 manufacturing companies.
“Here at Hope House, it's the only way I can get to work, week in, week out every month,” Johnson said. “Without them, I’d be walking. I’d be struggling.”
One of the reasons the shuttle was started is because Go BG Transit only covers a portion of city limits. The Kentucky Transpark is not on the Go BG route and the South Warren Industrial Park is outside the city limits.
“(We) focus on making sure people have access to educational resources, people have access to job resources (and) people have access to medical resources,” said Brent Childers, director of neighborhood and community services, on the current Go BG routes.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Go BG Transit was averaging over 100,000 round trips per year, but now averages 65,000.
“One time we used the public bus in Bowling Green, we went to Walmart, we just want to come back home but when we checked the mobile app, it said the bus was not coming,” Atifa Kabuli said. “We went from Walmart up to home by walking.”
Transportation issues also impact areas other than employment.
The United States Department of Agriculture has declared the BG Housing Authority's main developments such as the Summit as food deserts, meaning there is no grocery store within a one mile radius.
In 2019, Megan's Mobile Grocery was founded. It is a grocery store inside of an old school bus that visits such food deserts.
“We take it (transportation) for granted,” said Katie Miller, the finance director of Megan's Mobile Grocery. “For me when I'm out of milk at my house, I can get in my car and run to the grocery store. All of them in our areas would have to go to the convenience store. Prices are like 200% more there and they're already on a limited income.”
Bringing groceries to the people of these neighborhoods helps alleviate not only the food desert but the stress that many residents face when it comes to grocery shopping. The lack of a solid and reliable mode of transportation to get basic necessities can put a lot of stress on an individual and affect them mentally.
Refuge BG offers a driving academy to refugees and members of the broader community. It provides both a permit class and a 10-week driving instruction class.
“It is a cultural-oriented classes,” said Daniel Tarnagada, the founder of Refuge BG. “We have a teacher who is a Swahili speaker. They understand the rule of law and regulation.”
Once a person attends the class, Refuge BG supports and walks with them through the process of getting their license – even going to the DMV with students.
“We teach them everything. We started out teaching them right and left turns – everything in the car, they have to know the English language of those pieces,” said Jonetta Botkin, the Refuge BG driving instructor. "A lot of them have a hard time getting past 25 mph, and then you have to get them up to 45. Most people say, ‘I'm not gonna go 70’ (and I say) ‘Yes, you will.’ ”
Since the driving academy opened in 2019, it has helped 110 people pass their driving test. The class becomes more and more popular as the years go on, with only four people taking the class in 2019. Currently, the academy has 50 students awaiting testing and not enough volunteers available to provide the needed instruction.
“We want people that we are teaching to drive to be safe,” Tarnagada said. “We want them when they go out in the street to respect the laws and regulation, and be able to come home safely to their family.”
While the area's large refugee population faced myriad issues on their journey to the U.S., lack of transportation is a dominant issue.
“Life is different in many countries, even mine,” said Atifa Kabuli. “In our country, the first issue and problem is security, but here the first issue or problem is (a lack of a) driving license.”
In May of 2022, Msoud Kabuli passed his drivers test and the family bought a car. Having easy access to transportation changed his family's life.
“When we got the (driving ) lessons by Refuge Bowling Green, it was a big change in my life,” said Msoud Kabuli. “We learned better English and go to other places. We can change (move) houses because the first house is not good … and sent our daughters to good schools. After (getting) license, all the doors opened for us.”