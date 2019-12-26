Researchers with the Agricultural Research Service – the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s internal scientific agency, which has an office in Bowling Green – say it’s too early to know how hemp-related funding included in the new federal spending bill could impact production of the crop.
The bill, signed into law last week, includes nearly $20 million for hemp provisions, with $2 million slated for the research of hemp through ARS sites such as the one in Bowling Green.
Despite the popularity of cannabidiol, the primary ingredient in CBD oil that has become a trendy over-the-counter treatment for a range of ailments, some say that interest in hemp among Kentucky farmers has waned in the years since it became legal in a Kentucky pilot program in 2014, due largely to financial obstacles.
“The hemp industry is struggling right now,” Mike Bullock, an agriculture specialist with Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, told the Daily News in November. “It’s a legal crop, but the banking system won’t loan money.”
Included in the spending bill is a measure asking the Food and Drug Administration to create enforcement discretion guidance for CBD products, as well as a provision instructing the Farm Credit Administration to offer services to hemp-related producers and businesses, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. The law also supports USDA grants for hemp projects and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s use of technology to differentiate between hemp and it’s illegal relative plant, marijuana, in the field.
Exactly how such provisions will be enacted, however, remains to be seen.
“It’s too soon to comment on any research implications of this legislation,” said Jan R. Suszkiw, a public affairs specialist with the ARS office of communications.
Bowling Green ARS head researcher Karamat Sistani said the guidelines for the research programs have not been released by the USDA, but would be at a later time.
McConnell, who has supported the production of hemp as a legal product, said in a news release that Kentucky must remain at the forefront of the hemp industry.
“Hemp producers across the country are looking to Kentucky for our expertise and leadership with this exciting crop, and I’m committed to helping our farmers, processors and manufacturers take full advantage of hemp’s potential,” he said. “These federal resources will help us continue our progress to ensuring hemp is treated just like every other legal commodity.”
The application period to grow the crop in Kentucky in 2020 continues through March 15. More information is available online at kyagr.com/marketing/hemp-applications.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.