A candidate for Bowling Green Independent Schools Board of Education has withdrawn from the election a week before Election Day.

Janet Burks filed a notice of withdrawal as a candidate for the city school board on Monday, according to the Warren County Clerk's Office.

With Burks' withdrawal, three city school board candidates will be on the ballot - current board members Christine Dressler and Frank "Hamp" Moore and challenger Lisa Allen.