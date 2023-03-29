What do child care, industrial maintenance and information technology have in common?
All three will be present inside of Bowling Green Independent Schools’ Local Area Vocational Education Center.
BGISD’s board of education approved schematics for the 19,000-square-foot LAVEC on Monday, with construction anticipated to begin late this year and finish up next August. It will be located on the Bowling Green High School campus.
The Better Kentucky Plan, passed during last year’s General Assembly, provided the district with $8.3 million for the project. BGISD will match 10% of that.
Greg Hosfield of Ross Tarrant Architects presented an overview of the building, which features a shop area and a trio of classrooms for the district’s industrial programs. A server room, student work area and a conference room can be found in the center and the day care wing holds four classrooms.
The district’s server network will be relocated inside of the building. It is currently housed in the much older 11th Street School.
The district is working to partner with Community Education of Bowling Green/Warren County to run the day care portion of the building. The plan is for students in the BGHS Early Childhood Career Pathway to shadow and assist staff with day-to-day operations.
“(Students) won’t need transportation, it’s right there on campus,” BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields said. “They walk across the parking lot and they can immediately get hours to get their certifications to be our future day care employees in the community, and hopefully day care owners.”
Students interested in cybersecurity and computer science will get hands-on experience with district technology staff. Students are already in charge of repairing the district’s Chromebook laptops, and that repair will be moved into the LAVEC.
BGHS plans to continue offering industrial courses like electrical principles, electrical motor controls and fluid power as well as certifications like Electrical Level One and Industrial Maintenance Level One.
The building will also house the district’s esports program.
In terms of aesthetics, Hosfield said the LAVEC and Bowling Green High School will be “similar enough that the two buildings will speak to each other.”
“Right now we’re in the area of metal panel, which fits right in with what we’ve done at the high school,” he said. “... We feel like we can venture off of the mold a little bit.”
Fields said the building will afford the district flexibility for the future.
“Industrial maintenance was not on our radar five years ago, now everybody wants to partner with our kids because they want our industrial maintenance kids,” Fields said. “That may change in 10 years. That kind of open space is flexible so you’re not locked into something that is permanently there.”
Fields said the day care part of the building is “in essence” a preschool and can be converted into one if needed in the future.
The board also made an adjustment to the school calendar, changing May 16 from a day off due to the state primary to a normal school day.