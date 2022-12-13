Bowling Green Independent Schools’ fleet of buses will be diversified after the approval Monday night by the Bowling Green Independent Schools Board of Education to buy 13 electric-powered school buses.
Costing nearly $1.2 million altogether, the buses are being purchased with the help of a grant the district recently received from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.
The city school district received $5.13 million in grant funding, which in addition to the buses will help pay for the infrastructure, such as charging stations, to keep them powered.
District superintendent Gary Fields said school officials are working with vendors to have charging stations for the buses installed at the lot behind The Academy at 11th Street and with Bowling Green Municipal Utilities to support additional infrastructure.
In all, the district will buy three 78-passenger buses, eight 72-passenger buses and two 28-passenger buses made by Blue Bird, a well-established bus manufacturer that began marketing electric school buses in 1994.
“These are not cheap buses, and this (grant), I would assume, is the reason that this is the way you start the process to get districts to adopt electric buses, which would be impossible if we were paying for this out of our general fund,” Fields said. “I think this is going to be a great thing for our school district.”
The new electric buses will replace 13 diesel-powered buses, with the grant requiring that the buses being replaced are operable 2010 models or older.
Cedric Browning, director of operations for the city school district, said Monday that the buses can travel between 110 and 130 miles on a single charge.
“Districts in Tennessee say they notice a difference in student discipline on the buses because they’re so quiet that students don’t have to talk loud enough to compensate for the noise of the engines,” Browning said.
The EPA’s program aims to provide an outlet for school districts to afford new electric buses and reduce harmful emissions produced by their diesel-fueled counterparts.
Altogether, the district uses 31 buses to transport students to and from eight school buildings within a seven-square mile district.
The district announced in October that it received the federal funding, and Bowling Green is one of 10 districts in the state to have been awarded money this year through the program.
Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program will provide $5 billion over a five-year period beginning this year to replace existing school buses with zero- and low-emission models.
The new electric buses could be in use as early as the fall of 2023.
In other business Monday, the school board accepted the resignation of board member Jane Wilson.
Wilson’s daughter has been hired as a social studies teacher in the district starting Jan. 2, and state law holds that a superintendent cannot employ a relative of a school board member within the district.
The board also had a first reading of the proposed academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
As proposed, the first day for students would be Aug. 15, 2023, with fall break slated for the first week in October.
Christmas break would start Dec. 20, with students returning Jan. 2, 2024.
Spring break would take place the first week of April, with the last day for students coming on May 22, 2024.