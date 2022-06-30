The Bowling Green Independent School District Board of Education held a special session Tuesday to address a staffing issue at Bowling Green High School and to update school board policy.
House Bill 563 says non-resident students who enroll after July 1 are ineligible to play athletics for one year. Non-resident students who enroll before the deadline are good to go.
Superintendent Gary Fields said what counts as enrollment needs to be made very clear without a gray area, and the board approved that the definition be updated to read as follows: “Enrollment shall mean the date the non-resident pupil completes the online registration process after being authorized to do so by the district.”
Fields said this is how BGISD has been operating already, but he wanted to codify it into policy.
“We’ve admitted all the non-residents, so we’re good so far,” Fields said. “It doesn’t impact anybody K-5, but it does impact 6-12.”
The board also approved an emergency declaration relating to the position held by BGHS art teacher Sarah Diedrich, who has completed her first year at the school.
Fields said Diedrich doesn’t have her full certification, and the board needed to notify the state that the school will be moving forward with her into the next school year.
Fields said art teachers are difficult to find in Kentucky.
“We had no other applicants, she applied again, so we are going to rehire her,” Fields said. “We have to tell the state that we have exhausted our other options for fully certified staff members. She’s really good, really sharp, the kids loved her … she’s a keeper.”
The board also approved a new gym floor for Potter Gray Elementary School. The current surface is cracking, and Fields said the new floor will be sealed from moisture to last longer. Bennett’s Carpets was awarded the contract, and the district hopes to have the floor replaced before school starts.
In another matter, the board has completed its evaluation of Fields and has discussed a possible amendment to his contract, which will be detailed further and put up for approval in its next meeting July 18.