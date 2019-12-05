After a year of floods, drought and extreme heat, Bowling Green broke at least seven weather records in November.
The city exceeded last year’s precipitation total with more than 6 inches of precipitation last month. On Nov. 11 and 12, Bowling Green set daily snowfall records with 1.2 and 0.1 inches of snow, respectively, according to the National Weather Service.
This also led to record snow depth levels, which is how much snow stayed on the ground, with one inch Nov. 12 and 13 and a trace amount of snow Nov. 14.
Bowling Green also set a daily rainfall record with 1.75 inches Nov. 30, bringing the annual precipitation total to more than 56 inches.
“We’re a little over 11 inches above normal,” said Dan McKemy, meteorologist at NWS Louisville. “But a lot of that rain fell in the first half of the year.”
The city experienced its second-wettest February and ninth-wettest June this year, and later its third-hottest and fourth-driest September on record.
“We more or less flipped,” McKemy said.
This past month, the city also set a record low temperature of 16 degrees Nov. 12. The average temperature of 22 degrees that day was about 28 degrees below the average, according to NWS.
The latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration three-month outlook for Bowling Green revealed equal chances for above- or below-normal temperatures, and a 33 percent chance for above-normal precipitation.
For the month of December, there’s a 40 percent chance for above-normal temperatures and precipitation levels, according to NOAA’s 30-day outlook released Nov. 30.
“It doesn’t mean every day of the month would be above normal,” McKemy said. “But the average will be above normal. There could still be some cold shots.”
Next week, a strong cold front will move through the region and cool temperatures to daytime highs in the 30s, according to McKemy, but it could warm back up afterward.
“It’s just a strong cold front moving across the country,” he said.
